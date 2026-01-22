Kevin Fiala Talks Olympics, Pride in Playing for Switzerland

In a tournament like the Olympics, every edge helps.

For Team Switzerland, their edge could come down to chemistry.

Switzerland has fewer high-end NHL players than say Canada or the United States. Unlike most of the larger countries, however, when it comes to the World Championships, Swiss players show up just about every year they have the opportunity to.

“We’re very tight, that’s why I’ve been at World Championships, when I can go, I go,” Kings forward Kevin Fiala said. “I don’t know how many I had, but I’ve had a few and the majority of the team is the same. There’s some small changes every year, here and there, with injuries, playoffs and roster changes, but we all know each other and we love each other. It’s really like a family, so it’s always exciting to see each other and compete with each other, to go to the main goal.”

Fiala was among the first six players announced to play at the 2026 Winter Olympics next month, with the entire roster formally announced last week.

For Fiala, the tournament in Milan will be his opportunity to represent Switzerland in a best-on-best format. In last year’s 4 Nations Faceoff, Switzerland was not ranked highly enough to compete, though they have since risen into the top four in the world based on their recent performances at the World Championships.

Worlds are an interesting competition. It is not best-on-best, as it occurs during the latter stages of the NHL playoffs. However, for nations like Switzerland, there remains a ton of pride in competing.

“I’m always proud to put that jersey on, it’s an honor to play for the country,” Fiala said. “It’s always very fun. The Olympics, I’ve never been there before, so it’s going to be a special one.”

In 2024, Fiala was a late arrival but he led Switzerland to the gold-medal game, where they fell by a 2-0 final against Czechia. Fiala collected 13 points in eight games played and was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while also being named to the All-Tournament Team. He finished as the tournament’s second-leading scorer in total. Last spring, Fiala once again helped lead Switzerland to the final game but came up just short once again, this time against the United States, giving Fiala his second consecutive silver medal.

The pair of silver medals matched the best tournament Switzerland has ever had in the World Championships. Since 1953, Switzerland has medaled just four times in total, all coming from second-place finishes. Fiala has been involved on three of those teams, also winning silver in 2018.

At the Olympic level, the country has just two ever medals, none since 1948. They’ve never played for a medal since that time either. And that’s the one that really matters for the players, since it’s a best-on-best setting. Any chance to wear the flag is special, as Fiala made clear. But the Olympics just hits differently.

“I’m very excited, it’s a dream come true,” Fiala said of playing in the Olympics. “I’ve always wanted to participate in the Olympics, so I’m very, very excited.”