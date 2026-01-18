RECAP: Kings 1, Ducks 2 (OT), 1/17

The LA Kings dropped their fourth straight game, their third consecutive loss in overtime, as they dropped a 2-1 final on Saturday evening at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Just over six minutes into the game, Anaheim opened the scoring through forward Mason McTavish. After a quick regroup in the neutral zone, the Ducks attacked the other way off the rush, led by defenseman Owen Zellweger. Zellweger worked the puck to his left, to McTavish with space, and the Ducks forward fired inside the far post, past Kings netminder Anton Forsberg, for his 12th goal of the season and the early 1-0 advantage.

After two Anaheim penalties just six seconds apart, the Kings were handed a massive lifeline in the second period and took advantage with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. Forward Kevin Fiala worked his way to the center point and as he delayed, drawing attention to him, he worked the puck to forward Adrian Kempe in the right-hand circle, where he buried his 16th goal of the season to tie the game at one.

Inside 60 seconds to play in overtime, Anaheim found the game-winning goal to secure the weekend sweep. Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke chased down Fiala on a breakaway at one end of the ice, before turning things around the other way on a 2-on-1 rush. Anaheim forward Mikael Granlund kept the puck himself and fired underneath the crossbar and in for a 2-1 victory, the fourth straight defeat for the Kings in total.

Hear from defenseman Brandt Clarke, forward Warren Foegele and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s game.