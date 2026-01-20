INSIDER: The Future is Now for Brandt Clarke

He’s not wrong about the leash.

Clarke is playing nearly two minutes more per game at 5-on-5 this season and closer to three minutes more in all situations and those numbers have grown as the season has progressed. Clarke averaged just shy of 17 minutes per game in the month of October. He played more in November, but a lot of that came down to an injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Now, with both players back, Clarke has averaged more than 20 minutes per night in January, never falling below 17 minutes per game and logging more than 20 on six occasions.

If you ask him, he’s ready to play as much as he’s given. That’s the confidence you’d expect. Recent results suggest maybe he should play even more than he has.

What he feels, though, is a trust that wasn’t there last season. The Kings certainly weren’t shy about sheltering his minutes a season ago. Any opportunity to shield Clarke from higher-end players last season was taken. He doesn’t feel that’s been the case this year and he’s certainly playing more as a result.

“I think what brought me down last year is when top lines would go out there, I don’t want to say they sheltered me, but it was like we needed our other guys out there,” Clarke said. “This year, it doesn’t matter if it’s McDavid, MacKinnon or whoever, I feel confident out there but I’ve noticed they feel confident with me out there too.”

Clarke’s offensive abilities have always drawn the most attention, but like it or not, without defensive commitment and abilities, he’s not going to play as much on this team.

He’s been happy with his play in his own zone, though, believing he’s been able to kill plays better than in the past. If you ask his regular defensive partner, Joel Edmundson, he’s always been better defensively than he’s been given credit for.

“I’ve said it from day one, he’s great defensively,” Edmundson said. “He doesn’t give up the line that easy, he stands up, he’s got a great stick and he obviously can break the puck out on his own. When you watch him in the ozone, he’s got those moves at the blue line to create some offense, create the space and we rely on him when we’re down a goal or two the late minutes of the game. He’s a big part of our team, and he just keeps getting better.”

Looking at that quote, the numbers back up each point Edmundson talks about.

Holding the line? Per SportLOGIQ, Clarke leads the Kings this season in blueline holds by a wide margin. He doesn’t lead the team in terms of holding the line on opposing zone entries, but he’s middle of the pack in terms of allowing controlled entries with puck possession.

A good defensive stick? Clarke leads the Kings in stick checks this season with 71, two ahead of Anderson, with those two players well ahead of the rest of the group in that statistic.

In terms of breakouts, Clarke also leads the Kings in terms of successful zone exits both via the pass and by carrying the puck out himself. Edmundson is actually the most efficient player in both of those departments and I think it’s why he’s made such a good partner for Clarke. Edmundson’s success rate is quite high because he plays within himself, opting to chip it out more frequently than carry it. He knows his skillset and it allows Clarke to play to his. Clarke executes those areas far more frequently, while Edmundson does so when he knows he’ll be successful. It’s a give and take and that partnership has continued to be relied upon throughout the bulk of this season.

As the Kings move forward, looking to get their season back on track, Clarke is a guy with the ability to help change the course of where things are heading. Could be even more of the case as he’s leaned on more and hopefully not just when the Kings are behind. The growth in his game has been quite obvious and with the team struggling, the Kings need even more from him going forward. With confidence for days and a skillset that continues to differentiate him within the group, there should be no reason why he can’t continue to take on more and increase his contributions while doing so. In a season that has lacked excitement for 48 games, Clarke has been one source of it. Here’s to seeing that continue.