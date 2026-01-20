INSIDER: The Future is Now for Brandt Clarke

By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

“He’s big part of our team and a big part of our future.”

It’s always exciting when you start to feel those moments where the future is arriving right now. Think that’s been the case with Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke for some time.

The quote above came from another player who is a part of the future here – Adrian Kempe. Kempe signed for the next eight seasons, so he’s here and under contract for longer than any other player. He’ll be here and he will certainly need help.

While Clarke was always thought of as an important part of the future, what we’re seeing right now suggests he’s much more than that. As he’s continued to grow this season and as he’s earned more of a role this season, Clarke has thrived. He’s become an extremely important part of the present.

Playing on a team with a negative goal differential this season, there’s not a ton to be pinned on Clarke. Of the 167 NHL defensemen this season with at least 500 minutes played 5-on-5, Clarke’s 61.1 percent goal share ranks 15th around the league.Looking specifically at those who play in Los Angeles, Clarke leads all defensemen in both on-ice goals for and against. It’s pretty simple. When Clarke is on the ice, good things are happening for the Kings, both in terms of what is happening and what you’d expect to happen based on the chances.

Another category in which Clarke ranks in the Top-15 in the NHL? Shot attempts for, per/60. It’s one of those things that just sounds so simple but is proving to be both accurate and effective.

When you play the bulk of your time in the offensive zone, good things happen. Around the league, Clarke ranks in the 93rd percentile or better in terms of time spent in both the offensive and defensive zones. Per NHL Edge metrics, he’s well above average in terms of how frequently he’s playing inside the offensive blueline and well below average in terms of how frequently he’s inside his own end.

“I think it’s been growing ever since last year and this year, I think he’s been getting better and better,” Kempe added. “Everybody here, all the older guys, we’re trying to help him become that next guy and I think he’s been doing a good job of taking charge out there, doing his thing. He’s an offensive guy and we need him to get up as much as possible and get as many goals as he can.”

So what’s made Clarke so effective?

Some if it is simply who he is.

Clarke has offensive abilities. His skating from the standpoint straight line speed is not top-end but his lateral movement and edge work is where he excels. He sees plays that others don’t and he’s got the confidence to make them. It’s a confidence that allows him to make a mistake and then try the same play next time if it’s the right one. That confidence has continued to shine through, even when things haven’t gone well for the team. It’s that package of abilities that has stood out to veteran teammates, both old and new.

“He’s really good on his edges, he skates really well and he’s made some really good plays with the puck,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “He’s very timely when he jumps up into the rush and he’s very vocal on the ice, which I like. He’s a guy that always seems to want the puck, which is a great attribute. I’ve been really, really impressed by him, he’s continued to get better throughout the season.”

It’s natural to start with what Clarke brings offensively because those are the gifts that make him special, especially when you look at his skillset within the group of defensemen the Kings have assembled.

There’s a well-built and well-executed defensive structure in place, with a group of defensemen who largely trend towards the defensive side of the puck. Clarke is the exception. Those around him, who have different skillsets, recognize that and appreciate a player who brings something different to the group.

“He’s been awesome and he’s going to be a wild card sometimes, but that’s the way he plays, he sees it different,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said of Clarke. “He makes a lot of plays. When he’s feeling good, he’s confident, he makes plays……he’s been like that ever since he’s been here. Now, I think he’s got more confidence in what he’s doing, he’s maybe got a little more leash to try some more things, so he’s big for us. I’m sure he’ll keep getting more and play [even] better, so it’s good.”

He’s not wrong about the leash.

Clarke is playing nearly two minutes more per game at 5-on-5 this season and closer to three minutes more in all situations and those numbers have grown as the season has progressed. Clarke averaged just shy of 17 minutes per game in the month of October. He played more in November, but a lot of that came down to an injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Now, with both players back, Clarke has averaged more than 20 minutes per night in January, never falling below 17 minutes per game and logging more than 20 on six occasions.

If you ask him, he’s ready to play as much as he’s given. That’s the confidence you’d expect. Recent results suggest maybe he should play even more than he has.

What he feels, though, is a trust that wasn’t there last season. The Kings certainly weren’t shy about sheltering his minutes a season ago. Any opportunity to shield Clarke from higher-end players last season was taken. He doesn’t feel that’s been the case this year and he’s certainly playing more as a result.

“I think what brought me down last year is when top lines would go out there, I don’t want to say they sheltered me, but it was like we needed our other guys out there,” Clarke said. “This year, it doesn’t matter if it’s McDavid, MacKinnon or whoever, I feel confident out there but I’ve noticed they feel confident with me out there too.”

Clarke’s offensive abilities have always drawn the most attention, but like it or not, without defensive commitment and abilities, he’s not going to play as much on this team.

He’s been happy with his play in his own zone, though, believing he’s been able to kill plays better than in the past. If you ask his regular defensive partner, Joel Edmundson, he’s always been better defensively than he’s been given credit for.

“I’ve said it from day one, he’s great defensively,” Edmundson said. “He doesn’t give up the line that easy, he stands up, he’s got a great stick and he obviously can break the puck out on his own. When you watch him in the ozone, he’s got those moves at the blue line to create some offense, create the space and we rely on him when we’re down a goal or two the late minutes of the game. He’s a big part of our team, and he just keeps getting better.”

Looking at that quote, the numbers back up each point Edmundson talks about.

Holding the line? Per SportLOGIQ, Clarke leads the Kings this season in blueline holds by a wide margin. He doesn’t lead the team in terms of holding the line on opposing zone entries, but he’s middle of the pack in terms of allowing controlled entries with puck possession.

A good defensive stick? Clarke leads the Kings in stick checks this season with 71, two ahead of Anderson, with those two players well ahead of the rest of the group in that statistic.

In terms of breakouts, Clarke also leads the Kings in terms of successful zone exits both via the pass and by carrying the puck out himself. Edmundson is actually the most efficient player in both of those departments and I think it’s why he’s made such a good partner for Clarke. Edmundson’s success rate is quite high because he plays within himself, opting to chip it out more frequently than carry it. He knows his skillset and it allows Clarke to play to his. Clarke executes those areas far more frequently, while Edmundson does so when he knows he’ll be successful. It’s a give and take and that partnership has continued to be relied upon throughout the bulk of this season.

As the Kings move forward, looking to get their season back on track, Clarke is a guy with the ability to help change the course of where things are heading. Could be even more of the case as he’s leaned on more and hopefully not just when the Kings are behind. The growth in his game has been quite obvious and with the team struggling, the Kings need even more from him going forward. With confidence for days and a skillset that continues to differentiate him within the group, there should be no reason why he can’t continue to take on more and increase his contributions while doing so. In a season that has lacked excitement for 48 games, Clarke has been one source of it. Here’s to seeing that continue.

