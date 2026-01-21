RECAP: Kings 4, Rangers 3, 1/20

The LA Kings snapped a four-game losing streak as they defeated the New York Rangers by a 4-3 final score on Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

It took just 18 seconds for the Kings to get on the board as forward Adrian Kempe made it back-to-back games with a goal. In his return to the Kings lineup, forward Corey Perry hit Kempe with a stretch pass down the right wing to create an odd-man rush. Kempe exchanged quick passes with defenseman Brandt Clarke, who had joined the rush, with Kempe finishing from the right-hand circle for his 17th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the first period, the Rangers answered with a bit of a fortunate bounce to tie the game at one. Defenseman Scott Morrow made a nice move as he activated in from the right point, dragging the puck onto his forehand in the slot. Morrow’s shot was saved by Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, but the rebound deflected off the skate of Kings blueline Jacob Moverare and in for his first goal of the season and a 1-1 score.

The Kings responded almost immediately, as forward Kevin Fiala restored the lead for the hosts just 42 seconds after the New York goal. Fiala was the beneficiary of a turnover right in front of the Rangers net, as he stole the puck and buried from close range. Fiala’s goal was his 18th of the season, pushing him back into the team lead, one clear of Kempe.

Inside four minutes to play in the opening period, the Rangers capped off a four-goal period in total with the tying goal from forward J.T. Miller. Forward Mika Zibanejad was the facilitator, as he took the puck at the point and drove down the right wing, before he centered the pick to Miller, alone in front, for a tap-in goal. Zibanejad extended his scoring streak to ten games with the assist, which tied the game at two through 20 minutes of play.

Just over four minutes into the middle stanza, the Kings got a big goal from their fourth line to pull back in front. Some solid work along the wall from forwards Jeff Malott and Samuel Helenius kept the puck alive in the offensive zone, before Malott zipped it into the middle of the ice for forward Taylor Ward, who capitalized on a misplay in front to knock home his first goal of the season, putting the hosts ahead 3-2.

Los Angeles doubled its advantage midway through the second period as forward Andrei Kuzmenko got in on the action. Forward Kevin Fiala rotated towards the top of the offensive zone and after his shot from the center point was kept out by New York goaltender Jonathan Quick, the puck fell to Kuzmenko in front, where he knocked home the rebound on the backhand for a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

The Rangers scored a late goal, inside the final 30 seconds of regulation, to pull within 4-3, but the Kings were able to close out a 4-3 victory to snap a four-game losing streak.

Hear from Kempe, goaltender Anton Forsberg and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s win.