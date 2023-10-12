LA Kings Announce Multiple Roster Transactions

The LA Kings announced today the following roster transactions:

• Forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Laferriere have been loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

• Forward Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke have been recalled from Ontario.

• Forward Viktor Arvidsson has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Kings return to the ice on Saturday, October 14, against the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports TV and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio. Following Carolina, the Kings will embark on their first road trip of the season to face the Winnipeg Jets (Oct. 17) and Minnesota Wild (Oct. 19).