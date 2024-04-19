LA Kings Begin First Round Playoff Series Versus Oilers on Monday in Edmonton

The First Round of the LA Kings’ 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Edmonton Oilers begins Monday in Edmonton at 7 p.m. (PT), the Kings and the National Hockey League announced.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Edmonton with the Kings hosting Games 3 and 4 at Crypto.com Arena. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will take place in Edmonton while the Kings will host Game 6 in Los Angeles.

First Round series schedule (subject to change):

Game 1: At Edmonton, 4/22 at Rogers Place, beginning at 7 p.m. (PT)

Game 2: At Edmonton, 4/24 at Rogers Place, beginning at 7 p.m. (PT)

Game 3: In Los Angeles, 4/26 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Game 4: In Los Angeles, 4/28 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Game 5: At Edmonton, 5/1 at Rogers Place, start time TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: In Los Angeles, 5/3 at Crypto.com Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: At Edmonton, 5/5 at Rogers Place, start time TBD (if necessary)

First Round series broadcast schedule (subject to change):

Game 1: 4/22 – ESPN2, Bally Sports SoCal, LA Kings iHeartRadio, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2: 4/24 – TBS, Bally Sports West, LA Kings iHeartRadio, SN, CBC, TVAS, MAX

Game 3: 4/26 – TBS, Bally Sports West, LA Kings iHeartRadio, MAX, SN, TVAS

Game 4: 4/28 – TBS, Bally Sports West, LA Kings iHeartRadio, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, TVAS

Game 5: 5/1 – TBD

Game 6: 5/3 – TBD

Game 7: 5/5 – TBD

Ways to Purchase Playoff Tickets:

Single game tickets for the playoffs are now available. Visit lakings.com/playoffs to purchase.

Group tickets and Event Suite rentals are also available by calling 1.888.KINGS.LA or emailing [email protected].



Fans interested in staying in the know about watch parties, contests and other news surrounding the 2024 LA Kings Playoffs can visit lakings.com/playoffs to sign up for email communications or check back frequently for updates.