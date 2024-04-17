LA Kings Nominate Kevin Fiala for 2024 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The LA Kings announced today that forward Kevin Fiala has been selected as the team’s nominee for the 2024 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Each year, the award is presented to the NHL player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

The St. Gallen, Switzerland native has been a dedicated philanthropist throughout his career. Through his “Fiala’s Friends,” organization Fiala hosts patients from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) at Kings home games, makes multiple hospital visits throughout the year, and organizes youth hockey camps that raise money for the Kings Care Foundation and CHLA. In addition to his work with CHLA, Fiala also supports other worthy causes, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Adopt-A-Family, among other team-related initiatives.

Fiala’s nomination for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy reflects his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Each of the League’s 32 member clubs will have one player nominated, with the winner being announced at the NHL Awards ceremony in June 2024.

About the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community. The award is named after King Clancy, a former NHL player and executive who was known for his dedication to charitable work. The award was first given in 1988.

In 1991, Dave Taylor became the first member of the LA Kings to be honored with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Taylor was recognized for his efforts in developing the team’s “Tip a King” event to fundraise for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and for his devotion to helping individuals with speech difficulties after overcoming his own speech impediment.