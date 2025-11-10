INSIDER: Kevin Fiala Delivered in Pittsburgh

If you watched yesterday’s game, you don’t need the statistics. You saw who the best player on the ice was.

If you didn’t, though, Fiala’s statline told the proper story. A goal and an assist, on top of a team-best seven shots on goal, six of which came 5-on-5. Fiala finished with 11 shot attempts, five scoring chances and three high-danger chances, all of which led the Kings. It was a vintage offensive performance from Fiala, in a game the Kings really needed it.

"Kevin was strong all game and it just felt like Kevin was going to get something, he had been really good," Hiller added. "He had been the best player the whole game, so I thought it ended the way it should've, with him making a great play and scoring the goal."

It came to start a long trip. Hiller said he talked with Fiala before the game and that he and the Swiss winger agreed that in order for the Kings to get a positive result, they’d need a strong showing from Fiala. It was in that conversation that it seemed as if Fiala asked Hiller for more. More minutes, more responsibility, a chance to show that he can be the difference maker the Kings needed.

As Hiller put it after the game, he said Fiala asked him for more and backed it up with his play.

“Deliver, that’s the part I like,” Hiller said of that conversation with Fiala. “You say, ‘get me out there, I’m going to deliver’ and you do it……what a game.”

It’s nice to hear Hiller say that about Fiala.

There’s certainly been a lot of growth in their relationship over the last 18 months. Both spoke extensively last season about how their honest communication with each other really helped to get Fiala firing during the second half of the season, when his game really took off. It wasn’t always that way, but it was nice to see both sides commit to bettering the situation after a difficult start. Hiller needed to show more trust in Fiala and Fiala needed to do certain things within the structure of the team. Both did and he's really thrived since.

Hiller understands how important Fiala is to his team and when the Kings are really struggling for offense, how Fiala can be one of the few guys who can drag the group forward almost singlehandedly at times. Not many guys are at that level, but Fiala’s got it in his game.

Reflecting on the game, Fiala spoke candidly about the way he approached it last night.

He said he had been doing a lot of self reflection about his game and about how he wanted to approach the matchup with Pittsburgh to begin the trip.

Freely, without a ton of thought, was his first answer.

“I came into the game and [said] just do it,” Fiala said. “Just have fun, try to feel the puck again, make plays, don't overthink, sometimes slow the game down. It worked [yesterday] so it was great."

He also thought back to ways he had been successful in the past and how he approached games in which he played well.

He seemed to come to the conclusion that he was at his best when he didn’t overthink things. When he just focused on playing. When he sometimes slowed things down as opposed to just using his raw speed. When he embraced some of his more creative ideas. Felt like we saw all of that yesterday in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve just been thinking to myself a lot lately, sometimes you have creative ideas, what can you do better,” Fiala said. “Looking in the past, what has been working and all of that kind of stuff.”

In seeing the way Fiala played, his teammates certainly took notice.

From all the way at the other end of the ice, goaltender Darcy Kuemper saw the spark that Fiala brought to his team. When Fiala was in Minnesota and Kuemper was in Arizona, the two played on opposing teams in the same division. Fiala has scored eight goals on Kuemper during his career, tied for the most he’s scored against any goaltender, per Hockey Reference. Kuemper said, with a laugh, he's happy not to be on the other end of those moves anymore.

“He's got extreme skill, he's one of the most talented guys in the league,” Kuemper said. “I'm glad he's on our side and I only have to face him in practice.”