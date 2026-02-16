INSIDER: Olympics Group Stage Recap

Halfway Home!

Both in terms of Kings participation in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the break in LA Kings action, before the 2025-26 regular season gets back underway.

Couple more days until we see the Kings return to Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, with the team set to resume practice on Wednesday, February 18. The Kings have a week to ramp things back up before returning to game action on February 25 at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. That practice is set to feature forward Artemi Panarin, who was acquired via trade from the New York Rangers prior to the break. It will not include the five players who were selected to participate in the Olympics, with four players continuing their runs into the knockout stages. As noted yesterday, forward Kevin Fiala will miss the remainder of the Olympics and the regular season with a lower-leg injury. He'll be re-evaluated at the conclusion of the regular season for any potential playoff participation. That's for another time, though.

For today, let's take a look at how the Kings have fared on the international stage, with today a full day off for the men's tournament. We'll see one member of the Kings back in action tomorrow before the remainder of the contingent resumes play on Wednesday with the quarterfinals.

Joel Armia

The standout from the opening three games at the Olympics from a Kings perspective has been forward Joel Armia.

Tasked with a bottom-six role and penalty-killing duties, Armia has been a bright light as Finland skated to 2-1-0 record, securing the fourth seed and the final bye directly into the quarterfinals.

With four points (2-2-4) in three games played, Armia was tied for the team lead in scoring at the end of group play, with his point total also tied for tenth in the tournament as a whole. The highlight of Armia's tournament came in his second game played against Team Sweden. With his team leading 2-1, Armia did what he's done all season with the Kings, as he scored a shorthanded goal to double Team Finland's lead with a 3-1 advantage. He added a multi-point effort in a blowout win over Team Italy and collected an assist in at defeat against Team Slovakia, making him the only Finnish player with a point in all three games.

More on Armia HERE, with his strong start to the tournament covered in more detail.

Armia Upcoming Schedule

Finland vs. Switzerland/Italy Winner, Wednesday 2/18 at 9:10 AM