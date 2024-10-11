Hispanic Heritage Spotlight: Francisco X. Rivera

To read this story in Spanish, please click here!

When I was offered the opportunity to audition for the LA Kings Spanish play-by-play announcer job, I felt like I needed to jump at it based on personal reasons. With three of my nephews playing the game in Mexico and Canada, in addition to several childhood memories involving hockey, I was ready to show I could make it to the NHL and work with a bona fide organization.

Never in a million years would I had thought that this job would change my life forever. Not only was I able to fulfill a few milestones in broadcasting, but my alternate role as a consultant to lead the team’s efforts to connect with our Latino community, led me to connect even stronger with my roots.

It all started at a Kings advisory board meeting, where I was just “invited” to listen to a very rich exchange of points of view, amongst a group of elite professionals and hockey enthusiasts that include rock stars, actors, media executives and CEOs. I had an opportunity to share some ideas as of how to cater to the Latino community, and that led to an invitation to join the board full time.

My Spanish announcer role gave me the opportunity to not only take the sport into the homes and mobile devices of thousands of people around the hockey community, but it also provided me with an in-depth perspective of the demographics of our fan base. From in-broadcast trivia, to impromptu photo opportunities around the arena, I wanted to push the envelope and get to know our loyal followers in person as well.

The knowledge that I acquired through those organic experiments took things to a different level: I was offered a consultant position to help lead our strategy within our Latino community in Southern California. I must admit I was pretty afraid on taking on an post where I didn’t have such an accomplished path as in broadcasting, but this was something I needed to explore for the sake of my love of the game and my love for this organization.

One of the initiatives I’ve felt most proud about is spreading the word about how fun, intense and unforgettable of an experience it is to attend a Kings game in our venue. Soccer legends, Grammy winners, iconic actors and even a former Los Angeles County Sheriff have graced our Spanish radio broadcast booth to discuss their love for the game, and scream GOOOOOL at the top of their lungs when our team scored.