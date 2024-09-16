Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings

Hispanic Heritage Month has arrived! Join us in celebrating and honoring the incredible contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our culture and the greater Los Angeles community, as we shine a spotlight on some of our Hispanic and Latinx teammates at the LA Kings.

Keep the celebration going during our upcoming season at the Día de Muertos game, presented by Delta Air Lines. The first 10,000 fans will receive an Alebrije, and you can purchase an exclusive New Era Hat Ticket Pack for the game! Click here for more details!