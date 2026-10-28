Five reasons to catch the LA Kings Día de Muertos game

The LA Kings return home on Oct. 29 as they host their Día de Muertos game against the Ottawa Senators at Crypto.com Arena (7 p.m. PT | TICKETS).

Not only is it a chance for fans to enjoy a thrilling match-up, but to also immerse themselves in several activations throughout the arena dedicated to the Hispanic holiday and its remembrance of late family members and friends.

Here are five reasons to attend Thursday’s home game:

Ofrenda on the concourse

As part of the Día de Muertos celebration, the Kings will be implementing an ofrenda in the concourse for fans to honor and welcome the spirits of their deceased loved ones. Typically featuring items like photographs of those that were lost, sugar skulls, or marigolds that are thought to lead the departed home, fans are encouraged to bring mementos to the altar on gameday!

Exclusive merch

Fans can embrace Día de Muertos one step further with apparel and merchandise designed specifically for Thursday’s heritage game.

Arrive early to secure a Sugar Skull Neck Gaiter at the gates before heading to the Team LA Store to purchase a Día de Muertos hoodie, crewneck, long sleeve or tee. Specialty signed jerseys and Día de Muertos Skulls are also up for grabs in an auction held at the Kings Care Foundation booth near Section 117/M24.

And if fans are interested in adding something special to their Día de Muertos attire ahead of the game, an exclusive hooded jersey can be collected through the purchase of Thursday's ticket pack!

Live music

A special appearance of Los Angeles’ Mariachi Los Toros will take place before and during the game with Director and Composer Carlos Parra performing the national anthem and the mariachi ensemble playing during the 2nd intermission.

Founded in 2001, Mariachi Los Toros combines traditional Mexican music with a modern approach, which Parra describes as “La Nueva Era del Mariachi.” The mariachi group is well known in the Los Angeles area and beyond, performing at larger venues like the Hollywood Bowl and in major festivals including “Holiday Celebration” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Finding their footing

The Kings are returning to Crypto.com Arena with their first three wins of the season following their five-game road stretch. With positive results over the Washington Capitals, the New York Islanders, and the New York Rangers, the team is looking to bring that same energy as they head into their 7-game homestand beginning this Thursday.

Goals galore

Expect a high scoring game with the Kings’ recent run of form in the attack. Of the Kings’ 28 goals scored this season, the team tallied 16 of them in their last five road games. Kings leading-scorer Artemi Panarin (7) has been a driving force on offense, totaling four goals in this recent road stretch, but it's ultimately been a collective effort with 10 different players contributing to the scoresheet.