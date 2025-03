Join us at the newest sports fan destination on April 14! Rally alongside Bailey and Ice Crew as your LA Kings face off against the Oilers.

Location: The 909 Sports Bar @Yaamava' Resort and Casino

The 909 Sports Bar @Yaamava' Resort and Casino Address: 1252 District Dr, Inglewood, CA 90305

1252 District Dr, Inglewood, CA 90305 Time: 6:30PM

6:30PM Matchup: LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers

Click here to purchase tickets today!

24-25 SEASON