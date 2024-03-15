LA Kings partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host 2 blood drives in March

KCF_BloodDrive2024_Website_MainShowcaseTile_16x9-001

As part of the Make March Matter campaign, the LA Kings are partnering with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host 2 blood drives in March.

The CHLA Blood Mobile will be onsite to collect blood on March 21st at The Cube Santa Clarita and March 22nd at the Toyota Sports Performance Center from 10:00AM – 4:15PM. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk ups cannot be accommodated. Be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Thursday, March 21

  • Appointment Times: 10:00am – 4:15pm
  • Location: The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Dr., Valencia, CA 91355
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a pre-selected LA Kings home game (4/3 or 4/11) · Sign-Up Here

Date: Friday, March 22

  • Appointment Times: 10:00am – 4:15pm
  • Location: Toyota Sports Performance Center, 555 N Nash St., El Segundo, CA 90245
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a pre-selected LA Kings home game (4/3 or 4/11) · Sign-Up Here

