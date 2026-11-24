The Freeway Faceoff returns to Southern California as the Kings and Ducks gear up for a home-and-home series on Nov. 27 and 28 at the Honda Center and Crypto.com Arena (TICKETS).

A rivalry dating back to 1993, this matchup brings an intensity unlike any other. Between palpable disdain and the high-stakes mentality that comes with facing each other, it is one of the fiercest feuds in the NHL.

In the lead-up to this week’s showdown, take a look back on five unforgettable moments between the two teams:

1. Dec. 2, 1993: Inaugural Meeting