RECAP: Kings 3, Penguins 2, 11/9

The LA Kings scored twice in the third period to start a long roadtrip with a victory, a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Midway through the opening period, Pittsburgh opened the scoring through forward Tommy Novak. After winning a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Penguins went to work. Forward Evgeni Malkin, who originally won the draw, shook free and after he accepted a pass from defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, he drove towards the net and hit Novak in the slot, where he buried his second goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the opening period, the Kings scored a power-play goal for the third straight game to tie the game at one heading into the first intermission. Forward Kevin Fiala made a great play along the wall, battling through a check to keep the play alive, working the puck to forward Anze Kopitar. Kopitar’s cross-crease pass was then deflected by Wotherspoon, into the back of the net, tying the game on Kopitar’s second goal of the season.

At the very end of Pittsburgh’s first power play of the game, the Kings gave up a goal to forward Anthony Mantha, which put the hosts back ahead. After the Kings were unable to get a clear through the middle of the ice, the Penguins turned things around the other way, with defenseman Kris Letang eventually feeding Mantha, who buried from the left-hand circle for a 2-1 lead.

Early in the third period, the Kings finally broke through off the rush as forward Corey Perry tied the game at two. Forward Trevor Moore gained the offensive blueline, working the puck to defenseman Cody Ceci, who teed up Perry in the high slot and the veteran winger beat rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov on the blocker side for his team-leading seventh goal of the season and a 2-2 scoreline.

Fiala made it a multi-point game later in the third period as a fantastic individual effort sealed the two points for the Kings. After taking a pass from defenseman Drew Doughty, Fiala went 1-on-1, deked from forehand to backhand around his defenseman, before he went back to the forehand for the goal, tying Perry for the team lead, to secure a 3-2 victory for the Kings.

Hear from Fiala, goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Head Coach Jim Hiller following today’s win.