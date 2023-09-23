It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!

Sept. 23, 2023 – In honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Centennial, True North Sports + Entertainment today unveiled The Winnipeg Jets 1948 RCAF jersey – a special alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season. The jersey is a tribute to the incredible work and service provided by Canada’s military institutions over the last century.
True North Sports + Entertainment, the Winnipeg Jets, and the Manitoba Moose before them, have a longstanding relationship with all branches of the Canadian military, both through recognition and monetary support over the seasons.
Nicknamed “the Forty-Eight”, the jersey is a collaboration between the Winnipeg Jets, adidas, the RCAF and the NHL and pays homage to the 1948 jerseys worn by the gold-medal winning RCAF Flyers. The design features an “RCAF Blue” base, replica red and blue striping, and the Winnipeg Jets logo in place of the classic RCAF roundel, upon which the Jets logo is inspired.