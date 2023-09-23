It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!

“It is a great honour and privilege for True North and the Jets to be able to take part in celebrating the RCAF’s centennial,” said Mark Chipman, Governor & Executive Chairman of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and True North Sports + Entertainment. “We have been grateful to wear our pride and appreciation for our country’s military, literally over our hearts and on our sleeves, over the past 12 years through the emblem of our Winnipeg Jets. We are humbled to further share our appreciation for the selfless service of the men and women working and fighting for our country through our RCAF Flyers inspired specialty jersey for the upcoming season.”

Players will premiere the Forty-Eight on ice at Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Carolina – a game which will serve as a kickoff for the RCAF’s centennial celebrations. The jerseys will be worn for two additional home games: Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Toronto and Monday, April 1 vs. Los Angeles, which marks the actual 100th anniversary of the RCAF.

The jerseys are available now at all Jets Gear locations and at TrueNorthShop.com.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to wear their Heritage Blue jerseys as their official third jerseys. They will be worn 11 times throughout the 2023-24 season with the schedule to be announced at a later date.