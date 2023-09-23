News Feed

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!

Sept. 23, 2023 – In honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Centennial, True North Sports + Entertainment today unveiled The Winnipeg Jets 1948 RCAF jersey – a special alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season. The jersey is a tribute to the incredible work and service provided by Canada’s military institutions over the last century.

True North Sports + Entertainment, the Winnipeg Jets, and the Manitoba Moose before them, have a longstanding relationship with all branches of the Canadian military, both through recognition and monetary support over the seasons.

Nicknamed “the Forty-Eight”, the jersey is a collaboration between the Winnipeg Jets, adidas, the RCAF and the NHL and pays homage to the 1948 jerseys worn by the gold-medal winning RCAF Flyers. The design features an “RCAF Blue” base, replica red and blue striping, and the Winnipeg Jets logo in place of the classic RCAF roundel, upon which the Jets logo is inspired.

“It is a great honour and privilege for True North and the Jets to be able to take part in celebrating the RCAF’s centennial,” said Mark Chipman, Governor & Executive Chairman of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and True North Sports + Entertainment. “We have been grateful to wear our pride and appreciation for our country’s military, literally over our hearts and on our sleeves, over the past 12 years through the emblem of our Winnipeg Jets. We are humbled to further share our appreciation for the selfless service of the men and women working and fighting for our country through our RCAF Flyers inspired specialty jersey for the upcoming season.”

Players will premiere the Forty-Eight on ice at Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Carolina – a game which will serve as a kickoff for the RCAF’s centennial celebrations. The jerseys will be worn for two additional home games: Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Toronto and Monday, April 1 vs. Los Angeles, which marks the actual 100th anniversary of the RCAF.

The jerseys are available now at all Jets Gear locations and at TrueNorthShop.com.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to wear their Heritage Blue jerseys as their official third jerseys. They will be worn 11 times throughout the 2023-24 season with the schedule to be announced at a later date.