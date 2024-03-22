Three things - Jets special teams have off night

The Winnipeg Jets saw their three-game win streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. The Jets (44-20-5) penalty kill struggled giving up three power play goals and will remain tied for first place in the Central Division with Colorado and Dallas having the night off. Nikolaj Ehlers scoring the only goal of the night, Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves for the Jets who will face the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

DEVILS WIN SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

After a relatively quiet opening period, New Jersey looked quicker in the second. The Devils peppered Laurent Brossoit with 22 shots and only managed to beat him on the power play at the nine-minute mark. Brossoit made the first two saves before Jack Hughes beat him on the second rebound to make it 1-0. The Devils would add two more goals on the power play in the third period, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes with his second of the night. The Jets gave up three power play goals in a game for the first time this season. Winnipeg went 0-for-4 with the man advantage and only managed two shots on those power plays.

ELECTRIC EHLERS

It’s starting to become routine for Nikolaj Ehlers to score highlight reel goals this season. With the Devils up 1-0 in the second, Ehlers grabbed the puck in the neutral zone and then went to work. The Danish forward took advantage of a tired group of Devils, picking up speed before he turned defenceman Brendan Smith inside out and then fired a low shot past Jake Allen to tie the game. Ehlers best goals have come on the road in Sunrise, Ottawa and tonight in Newark.

Well, I kind of came in on the ice. So, they got a little tired and just wanted to turn it right away and get it into their zone,” said Ehlers.

“But I think I kind of saw a lane open up for me to take it through and yeah.”