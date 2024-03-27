Three things - Jets fight back to get point

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets began a five game homestand Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (44-22-6) are now on a four-game winless streak and are four points up on Nashville for third in the Central. Mason Appleton, Sean Monahan and Brenden Dillon scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves. The Jets are back in action on Thursday when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
GOOD STEP FORWARD
After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power play goal at 6:10 of the third period to make it 3-1, the Jets didn’t back down. Sean Monahan (at 9:39) and Brenden Dillon (at 10:39) scored exactly one minute apart to tie the game at three, which eventually led to them getting the game to overtime and recording a much-needed point.
“Like I told the guys. We were down 3-1 and we battled back so there's a lot of fight in there,” said Rick Bowness.
“We just have to stop beating ourselves."