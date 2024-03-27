Three things - Jets fight back to get point

Jets overcome two goal third period deficit to get a point

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets began a five game homestand Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (44-22-6) are now on a four-game winless streak and are four points up on Nashville for third in the Central. Mason Appleton, Sean Monahan and Brenden Dillon scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves. The Jets are back in action on Thursday when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

GOOD STEP FORWARD

After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power play goal at 6:10 of the third period to make it 3-1, the Jets didn’t back down. Sean Monahan (at 9:39) and Brenden Dillon (at 10:39) scored exactly one minute apart to tie the game at three, which eventually led to them getting the game to overtime and recording a much-needed point.

“Like I told the guys. We were down 3-1 and we battled back so there's a lot of fight in there,” said Rick Bowness.

“We just have to stop beating ourselves."

EDM@WPG: Dillon scores goal against Stuart Skinner

POWER PLAY AN ISSUE

During the four-game winless slide, Winnipeg is 0-for-12 on the power play. They had a four-minute power play towards the end of the second period when Connor Brown was given a double minor for high sticking Dylan DeMelo. The Jets did not generate one shot on that man advantage, and they also had a chance to win the game when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was whistled for high sticking DeMelo at 17:54 of the third. Winnipeg could not find a way to beat Stuart Skinner and finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play.

I mean, we had a hard time getting into the zone and establishing some good looks, some shots,” said Nino Niederreiter.

“I mean, you look at Edmonton, how they move the puck around, how they attacked tonight. I think that’s something which we have to do a much better job of.”

SECOND PERIOD

Despite the fact the Jets opened the scoring in the second period with Mason Appleton’s 14th of the season, the middle frame was owned by the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown scored to give Edmonton a one goal lead heading into the third and they outshot the Jets 18-4. Connor Hellebuyck had to stop Evander Kane twice on a breakaway that kept the Jets in the game.

"It wasn't just a moment. It was terrible puck management at their blue line and a couple of really bad changes that cost us the goals,” said Bowness.

“So that's self-inflicted. It's not just one moment, it was too many. That's creating your own problems. That's all that is."

