Three things - Jets fight back to get point

POWER PLAY AN ISSUE

During the four-game winless slide, Winnipeg is 0-for-12 on the power play. They had a four-minute power play towards the end of the second period when Connor Brown was given a double minor for high sticking Dylan DeMelo. The Jets did not generate one shot on that man advantage, and they also had a chance to win the game when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was whistled for high sticking DeMelo at 17:54 of the third. Winnipeg could not find a way to beat Stuart Skinner and finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play.

I mean, we had a hard time getting into the zone and establishing some good looks, some shots,” said Nino Niederreiter.

“I mean, you look at Edmonton, how they move the puck around, how they attacked tonight. I think that’s something which we have to do a much better job of.”

SECOND PERIOD

Despite the fact the Jets opened the scoring in the second period with Mason Appleton’s 14th of the season, the middle frame was owned by the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown scored to give Edmonton a one goal lead heading into the third and they outshot the Jets 18-4. Connor Hellebuyck had to stop Evander Kane twice on a breakaway that kept the Jets in the game.

"It wasn't just a moment. It was terrible puck management at their blue line and a couple of really bad changes that cost us the goals,” said Bowness.

“So that's self-inflicted. It's not just one moment, it was too many. That's creating your own problems. That's all that is."