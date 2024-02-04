Practice report: Monahan arrives

Bowness said in Toronto that Monahan was going to play between Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti.

“We talked about that but that’s clearly the spot we want to give him the look at. We’re bringing him in to play. You know Adam’s line and you know Mark’s line, so what’s left? Right,” said Bowness.

“We gotta give him his minutes and we have to give him a really good chance to help our hockey club as much as he can. That’s the spot that we’re going to slide him in. Again, it’s going to take a couple of games to get some chemistry.”

Monahan was used on the top power play unit at practice today with Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi and Josh Morrissey. The Jets power play has been struggling to find consistency and Monahan’s ability to win face-off’s and his comfortability in the bumper position are huge assets.

“It’s good for me. I’m comfortable in the bumper there,” said Monahan.

“When you’re feeling good and you have that confidence with touches and obviously surrounded by great players on the power play, you want to get them the puck and be able to relieve pressure. It’s something that I’ve done kind of my whole career.”

While the team is excited for the stretch drive with the new addition, captain Adam Lowry doesn’t want to be looking too far ahead.

“I think sometimes if you look too far ahead you kind of miss what’s going on in front of you. We know it’s a busy stretch coming up in March, but we’ve still got a full month of hockey before we even get there. There's a lot of good teams in this league that we haven’t played, and we still have to play, so we’re cited for the challenge,” said Lowry.

“We know that there’s going to be areas of our game that we’re going to need to continue improving if we want to be able to make a run at the playoffs and kind of achieve our ultimate goal. So that’s what these next 35 games are about is continuing to build as a team, continuing to get better and coming together so that come springtime with the playoffs starting we’re ready.”