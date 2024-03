With the Jets in the middle of their longest road trip of the year, forward Alex Iafallo joins us this week on Ground Control.

Jamie Thomas asks Iafallo about being reunited with former Kings teammate Tyler Toffoli, his love for the outdoors and have Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato changed much since their days in college.

Before that interview, Jamie and Tyler go over the teams huge win in New York, Mark Scheifele’s part in the teams success and more.