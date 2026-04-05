KC delivers in Columbus

Kyle Connor scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets who closed out their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. It marked the 59th and 60th occasions this season that Scheifele and Connor combined on a goal, no other duo in the NHL has factored in on more goals together this season. Winnipeg will return home and will host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

LOCKING IT DOWN

Despite the fact the Jets gave up the game’s first goal on the first shot pf the game to Ivan Provorov at 1:17 of the opening frame, they defended well afterwards. The Jets didn’t allow a shot on goal by the Blue Jackets for over 25 minutes during a stretch from the first period until the near the end of the second. In the end the Jets held Columbus to just 16 shots on the night.

“They were coming hard (in the first), and they were really aggressive, and I just it felt like we really kind of got back to playing fast. We got out of our zone quick, and really, in the second period, did a fantastic job of moving it north in a hurry,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Then obviously holding on to pucks once we got in the zone. Just, that was a real solid game.”

KC WONT BE DENIED

After five scoring chances Thursday in Dallas, Kyle Connor made sure he wouldn’t be shut down for a second straight game with 1:46 left in the second period. Connor went to the front of the net and received a perfect pass from Mark Scheifele and beat Jet Greaves for his 35th of the season.