KC delivers in Columbus

Kyle Connor scored his 35th and 36th of the season in 2-1 win

2526_ThreeThings_CBJ.04.04
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Kyle Connor scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets who closed out their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. It marked the 59th and 60th occasions this season that Scheifele and Connor combined on a goal, no other duo in the NHL has factored in on more goals together this season. Winnipeg will return home and will host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

LOCKING IT DOWN

Despite the fact the Jets gave up the game’s first goal on the first shot pf the game to Ivan Provorov at 1:17 of the opening frame, they defended well afterwards. The Jets didn’t allow a shot on goal by the Blue Jackets for over 25 minutes during a stretch from the first period until the near the end of the second. In the end the Jets held Columbus to just 16 shots on the night.

“They were coming hard (in the first), and they were really aggressive, and I just it felt like we really kind of got back to playing fast. We got out of our zone quick, and really, in the second period, did a fantastic job of moving it north in a hurry,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Then obviously holding on to pucks once we got in the zone. Just, that was a real solid game.”

KC WONT BE DENIED

After five scoring chances Thursday in Dallas, Kyle Connor made sure he wouldn’t be shut down for a second straight game with 1:46 left in the second period. Connor went to the front of the net and received a perfect pass from Mark Scheifele and beat Jet Greaves for his 35th of the season.

Connor didn’t stop there as once again he and Scheifele went to work again in the third. After Greaves made two big stops on the Jets, Scheifele forced a turnover and quickly found Connor who scored his second of the night and 36th of the season.

“Yeah, that's all you can do is just kind of get chances, and try to look at them, see if there's a way that you can correct if you need be,” said Connor.

“And just keep going forward, keep trying to play good hockey. And got a couple chances. And, yeah, we were able to make the most of it tonight.”

WPG@CBJ: Connor scores goal against Jet Greaves

For Scheifele, it was his 31st multipoint game this campaign and is only one shy of tying Marian Hossa (32) for the most multi-point games in a season in franchise history.

HELLE OWNS THE BLUE JACKETS

Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant when playing Columbus in his career. He has posted a career 7-1-0 record against the Blue Jackets and his .939 career save percentage in the matchup is the highest of any opponent he has faced. Hellebuyck’s best save came at the end of the game, with the Jackets pushing to tie, Adam Fantilli was all alone at the side of the net and Hellebuyck came over to deny the Columbus forward and preserve the two points. Arniel was happy with the fact the Jets kept the shot volume down for their number one goaltender.

“Yeah, we don’t want to get him one of those games where he gets bombarded, especially with us traveling home," said Arniel.

"Obviously off tomorrow but then turning around and playing again Monday. It’s nice that he doesn’t have to get too much work. But at the end of the day he loves it. I think he’d rather have 45 shots."

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