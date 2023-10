WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following five players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose:

D – Ashton Sautner

F – Jansen Harkins

F – Jeff Malott

F – Kristian Reichel

F – Dominic Toninato

The Jets now have 21 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goalies remaining at training camp.