Jets recall Chibrikov, Delia, Ford, and Lambert from the Manitoba Moose

240418_NHLJets_recalls
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, April 18, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert and goaltender Collin Delia from the Manitoba Moose.

Chibrikov, 21, has played 69 games as a rookie for the Moose this season and recorded 46 points (17G, 29A) and 53 penalty minutes. The Moscow, Russia native ranks in the AHL’s top-10 among rookies in power play goals (T-5th: 7), points (T-6th: 46), and assists (T-7th: 29). Chibrikov was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Delia, 29, has played 32 games for Manitoba this season and posted a 11-19-1 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native has appeared in 52 career NHL games for the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks recording a 19-18-7 record with a .897 GAA and a 3.51 SV%.

Ford, 23, has played 70 games for the Moose this season and recorded 39 points (17G, 22A) and 52 PIMs. The Wakefield, RI native is in the AHL’s top-20 for rookies in  goals (T-14th: 17) and points (19th: 39). Ford was an undrafted free agent who signed a two-year contract with the Jets on March 25/23.

Lambert, 20, has played 63 games for Manitoba this season and he leads the team in points (54) and ranks third in goals (20). The Lahti, Finland native’s 34 assists are tied for the most among AHL rookies, his 54 points are second, and his 20 goals are tied for eighth. Lambert was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

