Jets acquire forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens

WINNIPEG, February 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the Jets first-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Monahan, 29, has 35 points (13G, 22A) in 49 games with the Canadiens this season. He started the season with eight points (5G, 3A) in nine games in October and entered the player and all-star break with 11 points (2G, 9A) in his past seven games, including a pair of three-point nights.

Drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2013, Monahan has played in 730 NHL games during 11 seasons, racking up 514 points (231G, 283A) with the Flames and Canadiens. He was an alternate captain with the Flames in seven of his nine seasons with the club. His best season came in 2018-19 when he amassed 82 points (34G, 48A) in 78 games and was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy. He has reached the 30-goal mark three times in his career. Monahan also has 21 points (10G, 11A) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his career.

Prior to reaching the NHL, Monahan played three seasons in the OHL with the Ottawa 67’s. He tallied 203 points (84G, 119A) in 185 career games with the 67’s from 2010-2013.

Internationally, Monahan played for Canada at the 2014 World Championship. He also represented Canada’s Ontario team at the 2011 U17 World Challenge, winning gold.