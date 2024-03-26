GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets start a five-game homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Canada Life Centre for the second time this season. The Jets are coming off a 2-3-0 road trip, which ended with a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Make sure to check back here for any lineup changes and the starting goaltender.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Vladislav Namestnikov tallied his 10th goal of the season on Saturday, which gives him 33 points on the season – second most of his career…

The Jets have 11 players with at least 10 goals this season, which is tied for second in the NHL. It also ties the 2013-14 edition of the Jets for

the franchise record for most players with 10 goals in a season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You always have to be. Our race with Colorado and Dallas has been going all season long. We've always been desperate in the sense of playing to our best abilities to stay up near the top, working to get home-ice advantage. That hasn't changed." - Associate coach Scott Arniel on iif his team needs to play with more desperation.