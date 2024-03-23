GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

12:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (9)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ELMONT, NY - The Winnipeg Jets continue a five-game road trip today with a matinee affair with the New York Islanders.

The Jets (44-20-5) have wins in two of the first three stops on the trek through the Metropolitan Division, and are looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, a defeat that snapped a three-game win streak.

As for the Islanders (29-25-15), they'll be trying to gain ground on an Eastern Conference wildcard spot and also snap a six-game winless skid (0-5-1).

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate with the noon CT puck drop at UBS Arena, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

