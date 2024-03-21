GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

NEWARK - The third stop on a five-game road trip brings the Winnipeg Jets into New Jersey to close out a season series against the Devils on Thursday night.

The Jets (44-19-5) have won both games on the road trip so far, beginning with a 6-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday before doubling up the Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers on Tuesday.

But the Jets aren't satisfied.

"It’s too busy of a schedule to get caught up in that. It’s the next opponent," interim head coach Scott Arniel said after Wednesday's practice at Prudential Center. "New Jersey isn’t out of it. They made the coaching change, they have guys playing hard for positions, and beat that Pittsburgh team last night pretty soundly. You can’t underestimate any of your opponents."

As Arniel referenced, the Devils (33-32-4) opened a three-game home stand with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to a run of four unanswered goals that turned a 1-1 tie 7:16 into the second period into a lead the Devils wouldn't give up.

Winnipeg earned a 6-3 decision over New Jersey in the first meeting of the season between the two clubs back on November 14 at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers both had a pair of goals in that victory with Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti adding singles.

Even though New Jersey was without captain Nico Hischier and 2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes in that contest, Winnipeg remembers how dangerous the Devils can be in transition. They expect that fact to be even more apparent with those two in the line-up, as they both sit third and second on the team in points respectively.

New Jersey's team speed isn't limited to just those two, however.

"It’s through their line-up and they’re coming all the time. They’re pushing you back," said Arniel. "

"They have some people that can make top-end plays at top speed. We’ve talked about it all year long, against these teams that are highly skilled you have to make them go back and get pucks. Don’t make the game easy on them."

NUMBER 800

Winnipeg Jets forward Tyler Toffoli will play in his 800th career game on Thursday. He spent 61 of his 799 games with the Devils (with all those coming this season prior to the trade to Winnipeg on March 8), and through his career he's also spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens.

"It’s always fun to hit those personal milestones," he said. "For myself, people have always doubted me saying I’m too slow and all that. I think I’ve done a pretty good job. So, knock on wood, 800 tomorrow, and I don’t plan on stopping."

Arneil says Toffoli's Stanley Cup experience, as well as the talents he brings to the ice every night, have been a great addition to the Jets this season.

"You play that many games, win the Stanley Cup, you’re going through experiences that other guys haven’t," said Arniel. "Just being in that room calming guys down in certain situations. Or it might be what he’s brought to the power play - kind of like what (Gabriel Vilardi) does being that right-handed shot close to the net. He’s got that skill set that is hard to teach, you get that by playing 800 games. The other side too is he’s a pure goal scorer. When he gets those looks he doesn’t miss too often."

LINE-UP QUESTIONS

Neal Pionk was the only member of the Jets that didn't participate in Wednesday's 40-minute practice. Arniel said it was for maintenance reasons for the defenceman.

The Jets won't hold a morning skate on Thursday, so the line-up (including the starting goaltender) will be revealed closer to game time.

The line rushes on Wednesday looked like this, with Colin Miller (a former New Jersey Devil) taking Pionk's spot on the blue line:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Ehlers-Monahan-Toffoli

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Gustafsson-Namestnikov

(Perfetti and Kupari rotating in)

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Miller

Samberg-Schmidt

(Stanley rotating in)

Regardless how the line-up shakes out, the Jets have one thing in mind, and that's keeping their momentum on this road trip rolling.

"We have to take care of our business," said Arniel. "We have to build off what we did the other night. We have a good thing going, so let’s not take a step back."