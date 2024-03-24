GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they head into Washington to close out the season series with the Capitals.

The Jets (44-21-5) have now lost two in a row on the trip after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers to open the trek through the Metropolitan Division. Saturday's 6-1 loss to the New York Islanders was disappointing in many ways, but all the focus is on Sunday's tilt with the Capitals - a team the Jets shut out 3-0 just under two weeks ago at Canada Life Centre.

The Capitals (34-26-9) are coming off a wild 7-6 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and are one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington also holds two games in hand over the Red Wings, who will visit Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ SATURDAY'S COVERAGE***