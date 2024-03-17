GAMEDAY: Jets at Blue Jackets

5:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (6)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

COLUMBUS - The Winnipeg Jets open a five-game road trip tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this season.

The Jets (42-19-5) are coming off a convincing 6-0 win over Anaheim on Friday night, and also shut out Columbus 5-0 in January this season.

Columbus earned a 4-2 win over San Jose at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, and complete a back-to-back set on Sunday against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate on Sunday, so stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

