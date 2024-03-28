GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a five-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jets started the homestand with 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, which extended Winnipeg’s winless streak to four games. 

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre, check back here for any lineup changes and starting goaltender.

After going 5-0-1 in the first six games between the Jets and Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre, the Jets have dropped consecutive
games to Vegas.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Jets defencemen have accounted for 27.0% of the team’s points this season, which is ninth in the NHL, but just 0.7% behind third place
Seattle. Brenden Dillon scored his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday, which ties Josh Morrissey for the most by a defenceman on the
team. A defenceman has factored into five of Winnipeg’s seven goals during the winless skid.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It’s disappointing when I see us giving up that many shots and that many chances against. I hate to see that. You’re not going anywhere playing like that. We’ve got to continue to tighten it up. That’s not our game.” - Rick Bowness on the team's inconsistencies

