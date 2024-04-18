GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets finish their 82-game regular season schedule on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 at home on

Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT so check back here for lineup news. Jets head coach Rick Bowness said on Wednesday that David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller and Nate Schmidt will likely play this evening. Laurent Brossoit will get the start in goal.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets have won seven consecutive games after a six-game winless streak. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents 31-13 during the winning streak. The Jets have rebounded from each of their five-game winless skids this season with a winning streak of at least three games. The Jets have nine winning streaks of at least three games this season, led by their eight-game winning streak from Dec. 30-Jan. 11.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"So yeah, it is difficult. You're playing 82 games now, you want the playoffs to start. But we have a game to play tomorrow night. We want to go out there and play with good habits and play the right way and get ready for Colorado." - Rick Bowness on the challenge of playing games that don't mean anything in the standings.