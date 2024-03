Cochrane, Alberta's Tyrel Bauer joins Cochrane, Alberta's Jamie Thomas this week on Ground Control!

The two Albertans discuss Tyrel's season with the Manitoba Moose so far, his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds in junior, and his friendship with Matt Rempe.

Before the interview, JT and Tyler Esquivel look back at the past week for the Jets, dissect the power play, and take a closer look at the standings race with only 10 games to go in the regular season.