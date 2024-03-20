Former Jet hits 200 NCAA coaching wins

A big win for Winnipeg Jet 1.0 alumni Brad Berry arrived last month as the University of North Dakota head coach recorded victory number 200 with a 4-1 decision over Miami (OH).
“I think what's so special about North Dakota as well as a lot of other programs or, or organizations is our culture and we use that word strongly because it's all team first,” said Berry from his office.
“And, you know, as much as it's a great honour to win 200 games. To me that's something you look out after your career is done and you're retired you go, and you reflect on it.”
Berry’s attention is on this weekend’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minnesota as North Dakota faces Omaha in the semifinals on Friday. The NCAA tournament will begin next weekend which the former Jet describes as drinking water through a firehose.
“You know, like in pro hockey right, you can get playoffs and you have the best of five, best of seven. Usually, it's best to seven. In college hockey when you get into the NCAA tournament. There are 16 unreal teams,” said Berry.
“They're all very good competitive teams, and you better be your best because it's a one and go on or one and done. Everything’s got to be going right for you because you got to win four games. You got to win two of the regional and two of them Frozen Four to win the championship. We were fortunate enough my first year as a head coach to win it in 2016.”