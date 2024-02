Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow joins the podcast via Zoom to tell us about his season so far with the Owen Sound Attack!

Jamie Thomas also goes in-depth with Colby on his memories from the 2023 Draft in Nashville, his first experiences on the ice with the Jets, and much more!

With the All-Star break now in full swing, JT breaks down the most recent stretch of games with insight from Adam Lowry and Rick Bowness, while co-host Tyler Esquivel is away enjoying his vacation.