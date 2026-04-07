Another milestone for Scheifele, 900 points

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets won for the fourth time in their last five games as they defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-2 at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had three assists, Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A), Jonathan Toews (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi point nights. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves to improve to 22-21-12 on the season. The Jets will head back on the road to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

TOEWS IGNITES POWER PLAY

Jets had just five power play goals over their last 18 games coming in, so Scott Arniel made a tweak to the top unit adding Jonathan Toews with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi and Josh Morrissey. The switch worked in the first period with the Jets down 1-0 and on the man advantage after Berkly Catton was whistled for a holding the stick penalty. Vilardi redirected a Morrissey point shot that went off the boards and landed in front of Toews for the easy tap-in and his 10th goal of the season. Morrissey became the third player – and first defenseman – in Jets/Thrashers history with four straight 40-assist seasons, following Blake Wheeler (5 from 2015-16 – 2019-20) and Mark Scheifele (4 from 2018-19 – 2021-22).