Another milestone for Scheifele, 900 points

Scheifele became first player in franchise history to hit 900 career points in win over Kraken

2526_ThreeThings_SEA.04.06
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets won for the fourth time in their last five games as they defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-2 at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had three assists, Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A), Jonathan Toews (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi point nights. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves to improve to 22-21-12 on the season. The Jets will head back on the road to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

TOEWS IGNITES POWER PLAY

Jets had just five power play goals over their last 18 games coming in, so Scott Arniel made a tweak to the top unit adding Jonathan Toews with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi and Josh Morrissey. The switch worked in the first period with the Jets down 1-0 and on the man advantage after Berkly Catton was whistled for a holding the stick penalty. Vilardi redirected a Morrissey point shot that went off the boards and landed in front of Toews for the easy tap-in and his 10th goal of the season. Morrissey became the third player – and first defenseman – in Jets/Thrashers history with four straight 40-assist seasons, following Blake Wheeler (5 from 2015-16 – 2019-20) and Mark Scheifele (4 from 2018-19 – 2021-22).

SEA@WPG: Toews scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

It was Vilardi’s turn in the second period, on the Jets second power play, as he went to the net and put home a Toews rebound for his 29th of the season.

SEA@WPG: Vilardi scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

LOSING TRACK OF MILESTONE’S FOR 55

The Jets star centre has hit tons of milestones this campaign and came into the evening two points of reaching 900 points over his impressive career. Scheifele got his first point of the evening on Vilardi’s power play goal and then added a primary assist on Kyle Connor’s PPG at 12:09 of the second. Scheifele now has 21 assists since the Olympic break, the only player with more is the Devils Jack Hughes. It was also the first time since December 10, 2024 that Winnipeg scored three times on the man advantage in a game.

“You know, it means a lot. I’m obviously very honored and humbled by it," said Scheifele of the milestone.

"So, it's pretty cool to cool to think about. It’ll probably take a little bit to sink in. But it’s very cool in my mind.”

LAMBO TIMING AND PLACEMENT PERFECT

After giving up a goal to Jared McCann which cut the Jets lead to one at the start of the third, Brad Lambert showed off both his speed and skill to restore the Jets two goal advantage. Lambert took a pass from Adam Lowry in the neutral zone, and his speed forced Seattle to back off and that gave the Finnish forward the time and space needed to rip home his third of the season.

"Yeah, I knew it was a three on two, so I was kind of slowed up a little bit and looked over to see if I got anyone to pass it to," said Lambert.

"But, at the end of the day, I felt like I was in the best spot, so I decided to let it rip."

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