Youth Hockey Players, Parents Celebrate Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial

Girls Hockey Weekend featured an advanced clinic, a jamboree-style tournament and try hockey clinics to strengthen and engage girls in the hockey community

By Rachel Luscher
Ten-year-old Kendall Yao was out on the ice at on Sunday morning at UBS Arena surrounded by other girls her age - and a few pros - on the ice, with her dad cheering her on from the lower bowl.

“She’s building up her confidence in her skating and stick skills,” said Jack Yao, Kendall’s dad. “It’s good for her and for all the girls to play together, work hard and have fun. She’s always eager to get on the ice, so that’s a testament to the program and the coaching.”

The New York Islanders hosted their Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial, which shaped up to be an action-packed day centered around girls’ development in the sport of ice hockey. Kendall was one of over 60 girls who took part in a one-hour skill development clinic on Sunday, which followed an Islanders practice that all participants were invited to attend.

The coaching staff for the day featured some high-profile guests, including Olympian and former pro hockey player Erika Lawler, former NHL forward and Senior Director of Youth Hockey and Industry Growth at the NHL Matt Herr and Arron Asham, the Islanders’ lead instructor for amateur hockey and alum (2002-07). Asham dove right into amateur coaching after his playing days and has seen the girls’ game evolve in a short span, especially through Islanders’ initiatives.

“There's definitely a lot of opportunities for these girls now and what the Islanders do every year, it's special for them to be out on the big ice here at the UBS Arena,” Asham said. “They’re getting a chance to learn this game step by step, having a good time and getting a good sweat in.”

PHOTOS: New York Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend 2025-26

Snapshots from the New York Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial, at UBS Arena. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

Twelve-year-old Isla Luskoff had so much fun in the first session that she excitedly dialed up her mom to make sure she’s set to play in the jamboree - with over 40 girls having fun and scoring goals left and right - that followed.

“She called me in-between sessions to make sure she can do both and she was really happy she could,” said her mom, Marni Luskoff said. “She loves it here, this is like a home for her. It’s a warm and welcoming place and I love the opportunity the Islanders give to girls.”

The advanced clinic and the jamboree was targeted for girls ages 6-14, so Luskoff was on the older end of that age range and made her mom proud when she saw her help the younger girls adjust.

“It was nice to watch her play with the younger girls and help them along,” Luskoff said.

Samanatha Bajada’s daughter Megan, who played on the Islanders Girls Tournament Team who won the 13U Silver Division at the Wick Festival in Vancouver, BC back in February, was thrilled to be on the ice with her friends.

“As a mom, I’m glad she loves the sport and has a nice passion for it,” Bajada said. “She trains a lot, trains hard and wants to be one of the best, she loves it. From the moment she wears those skates and gets on the ice, it’s her happy place.”

Over 100 girls participated in the two Girls Try Hockey for Free sessions, a program that offers girls ages 5 to 10 the opportunity to step onto the ice for the very first time in a fun and welcoming environment.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or when you start, there’s always a level for you to start up,” Asham said. “It’s important for them to get involved.”

