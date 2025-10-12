Youth Hockey Players, Parents Celebrate Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial

Ten-year-old Kendall Yao was out on the ice at on Sunday morning at UBS Arena surrounded by other girls her age - and a few pros - on the ice, with her dad cheering her on from the lower bowl.

“She’s building up her confidence in her skating and stick skills,” said Jack Yao, Kendall’s dad. “It’s good for her and for all the girls to play together, work hard and have fun. She’s always eager to get on the ice, so that’s a testament to the program and the coaching.”

The New York Islanders hosted their Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial, which shaped up to be an action-packed day centered around girls’ development in the sport of ice hockey. Kendall was one of over 60 girls who took part in a one-hour skill development clinic on Sunday, which followed an Islanders practice that all participants were invited to attend.

The coaching staff for the day featured some high-profile guests, including Olympian and former pro hockey player Erika Lawler, former NHL forward and Senior Director of Youth Hockey and Industry Growth at the NHL Matt Herr and Arron Asham, the Islanders’ lead instructor for amateur hockey and alum (2002-07). Asham dove right into amateur coaching after his playing days and has seen the girls’ game evolve in a short span, especially through Islanders’ initiatives.

“There's definitely a lot of opportunities for these girls now and what the Islanders do every year, it's special for them to be out on the big ice here at the UBS Arena,” Asham said. “They’re getting a chance to learn this game step by step, having a good time and getting a good sweat in.”