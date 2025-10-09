VanEck Is Now the Official ETF Partner of the New York Islanders 

Both VanEck and the Islanders have a history built on bold beginnings and a commitment to crafting a lasting legacy. As an ETF provider, VanEck has long focused on anticipating the next play rather than simply chasing the puck, in order to spot change early and act with conviction to turn trends into opportunities for investors

By New York Islanders PR
On the cusp of the 2025/26 NHL season, VanEck is today proudly announcing that it is now the official ETF partner of the New York Islanders.

Visitors to the Islanders’ home at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, will note a range of VanEck branding this season both on and off the ice, as well as additional marketing activations that will further the reach of the VanEck brand as the firm celebrates its 70th anniversary. VanEck is also joining the UBS Arena Business Alliance, further strengthening its connection to the venue and community.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing this partnership and look forward to cheering on the Islanders as they chase the Cup this season. As we explored this partnership, it quickly became apparent that there was a natural fit,” said Kristen Capuano, CMO and co-COO with VanEck. “The Islanders brought the NHL to Long Island in 1972 and quickly claimed dynasty status, while VanEck opened doors to international markets at its founding in 1955 and went on to launch the first gold fund in the U.S. Both organizations have roots in bold beginnings and honor their history while never ceasing to push for future growth and success.”

VanEck’s forward-looking mindset has been core to the firm’s philosophy and evolution over the past 70 years. The firm has consistently been early to a range of investment approaches and categories, including transformative themes from gold and emerging markets to digital assets, semiconductors and nuclear energy, as well as the ETF category itself, where VanEck has been a leader since entering the space in 2006.

“VanEck is proud to be the official ETF sponsor of the New York Islanders. We hope this will raise awareness of our ETF solutions with one of the NHL’s most loyal fan bases. I should know, since I’ve been an Islanders fan my whole life,” added Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck. “We wish the Islanders a good season and celebrate their owners, management team and players.”

“Behind every win, on or off the ice, is the hard work we put in every day to stay ahead of the game,” said Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the Islanders. “We could not be more excited to be welcoming VanEck as our official ETF partner and look forward to all we are going to accomplish together as the puck drops on this new season.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit: vaneck.com/islanders.

