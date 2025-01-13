This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Jan. 13, 2001 - Bill Torrey's banner is raised to the Coliseum rafters.
A ceremony was held prior to the Islanders' 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to honor the team's first General Manager. Known as "The Architect", Torrey assembled the Islanders dynasty teams that went on to win four straight Stanley Cup Championships from 1980-83.
As opposed to a traditional number, Torrey's signature bow tie is featured on the unique banner hanging high in the rafters. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995.