This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Jan. 13, 2018 - With two goals and three assists, Mathew Barzal's five-point game helps the Islanders defeat the Rangers 7-2.

The five-point outing was Barzal's second of three on the season. During his rookie season, Barzal became the fifth player in NHL history to have three, five-point games before the age of 21 and first rookie to do so since Joe Malone in 1917-18. Barzal completed the 2017-18 season with a total of 10 points against the Rangers, consisting of three goals and seven assists.

In 31 career games vs the Rangers, Barzal has recorded 35 points (10G, 25A), his most against any NHL opponent.