This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Bill Torrey's banner rises to the rafters in 2001, Mathew Barzal has a five-point game against the Rangers in 2018

Jan. 13, 2001 - Bill Torrey's banner is raised to the Coliseum rafters.

A ceremony was held prior to the Islanders' 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to honor the team's first General Manager. Known as "The Architect", Torrey assembled the Islanders dynasty teams that went on to win four straight Stanley Cup Championships from 1980-83.

As opposed to a traditional number, Torrey's signature bow tie is featured on the unique banner hanging high in the rafters. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995.

Jan. 13, 2018 - With two goals and three assists, Mathew Barzal's five-point game helps the Islanders defeat the Rangers 7-2.

The five-point outing was Barzal's second of three on the season. During his rookie season, Barzal became the fifth player in NHL history to have three, five-point games before the age of 21 and first rookie to do so since Joe Malone in 1917-18. Barzal completed the 2017-18 season with a total of 10 points against the Rangers, consisting of three goals and seven assists.

In 31 career games vs the Rangers, Barzal has recorded 35 points (10G, 25A), his most against any NHL opponent.

