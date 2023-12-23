This Day in Isles History: Dec. 23

Dec. 23, 1978 - Bryan Trottier scores five goals and three assists against the Rangers in a 9-4 Islanders victory.

Ahead of the Isles' Christmas break, Trottier posted six points in the second period en route to his eight-point night and the Isles' 9-4 win. Trottier scored two of his five goals on the power play.

Trottier's six-point period stood alone as an NHL record for 42 years before New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad tied it on March 17, 2021. Trottier finished the season with a career-high 134 points culminating in the Art Ross and Hart trophies.

With the 9-4 win over the Rangers, the Isles also extended their home unbeaten streak (12-0-4) to 16 games.

