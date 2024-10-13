The Skinny: Stars 3, Islanders 0

Game 2

Dallas 3, Isles 0

Tyler Seguin scored two goals, the latter into an empty net, and Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots for his 11th career shutout as the Dallas Stars blanked the Isles 3-0 before a sellout crowd of 18,532 at American Airlines Center.

Jamie Benn, playing his 299th consecutive game, had the other goal for the Stars.

The Isles are 0-1-1 on the season and head to Colorado on Monday in the middle game of this three-game road trip.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Tyler Seguin (1) Mason Marchment (1), Matt Duchene (2) 07:59 NYI 0,DAL 1

2nd Period

Jamie Benn (1) Wyatt Johnston (2) 10:58 NYI 0,DAL 2

3rd Period

Tyler Seguin (2)EN Mason Marchment (2), Sam Steel (1) 18:57 NYI 0,DAL 3

The Skinny

Tyler Seguin now has scored 12 times on Semyon Varlamov; only Craig Smith (14) has more career goals against Varlamov…Seguin now has fifty multi-goal games as a Star, which ranks fourth in franchise history…The two Stars goal scorers have combined for 737 career goals.

The Injury

Matt Dumba collided with Casey Cizikas in the first period and did not return for the second period.

Correction (from Thursday)

Maxim Tsyplakov played 20:46 Thursday, most by an Islander in his first NHL game since John Tavares in 2009. The last five forwards to play at least 20 minutes in their debut were: Connor Bedard, Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, Tavares, and Anze Kopitar.

Tsyplakov played 17:33 in tonight's game.

First Time in a Long Time

The last time that the Isles were shutout in Dallas was November 10, 2017, when Ben Bishop needed to make only 14 saves. The 34 shots the Isles had tonight were their most in a shutout loss ever to the Stars franchise.

The Road Openers

The Isles are 0-4-0 in their last four road openers, since blanking the Rangers on January 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. It is the first time since October 6, 2017, in Columbus (Sergei Bobrovsky) that the Isles were blanked in their first road game.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 1 overtime game. They are 0-1 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 0-0 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 0 empty-net goals and allowed 1.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 0 times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 0 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 0 times

• Allowed the next goal: 0 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 0 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 0-1-1 for 1 point in 2 games

• 2023-24 2-0-0 for 4 points in 2 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 0-2-2

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 286 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Semyon Varlamov 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 0-1-1 overall; they are 0-0-1 at home and 0-1-0 on the road.

Dallas is 2-0-0 overall; they are 1-0-0 at home and 1-0-0 on the road

East and West

The Isles are 0-0-0 against the East (0-0-0 vs. Metropolitan and 0-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 0-1-1 against the West (0-1-1 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 123 games at UBS Arena and recorded 90 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,444

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,444) and Patrick Roy (150) have combined for 1,594 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 0-0-1 when scoring first and are 0-1-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-7-15=34

Dallas 6-13-8=27

The Isles are 0-1-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 0-0-1 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves; he is 0-1-1 this season and 17-10-2 vs. Dallas.

Jake Oettinger made 34 saves; he is 2-0-0 this season and 4-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 on the power play (2:00); Dallas was 0-2 on the power play (4:00).

The Isles are 0-0-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 0-1-0 when they do not. The Isles are 0-0-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 0-1-0 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 0-0-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-1-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 0-0-1 in games decided by a single goal including 0-0 in regulation. They are 0-1 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be: on October 25th in New Jersey and October 26th vs. Florida.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alex Romano (23:57); Dallas: Miro Heiskanen (25:28)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 19:29 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (0-0-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0)

Face-offs

Isles 29, Dallas 28 (51%)

Kyle MacLean won 8 of 11 for the Isles; Colin Blackwell won 6 of 6 for Dallas.

Hit Count

Isles 17 (Anders Lee and Kyle MacLean -3)

Dallas 18 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Noah Dobson and Alex Romanov- 4)

Dallas 13 (Ilya Lyubushkin-3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 67, Dallas 47

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 61, Dallas 39

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Scott Mayfield and Ryan Pulock +17

Dallas: Oskar Back +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Dallas 8

5-on-5: Isles 11, Dallas 6

Scratches

Dennis Cholowski, Julien Gauthier

Games Lost to injury: 0. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 168 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (118) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (98) also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 39 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-0-0 in matinee games this season, with 11 games remaining. The first matinee will be on November 3rd at MSG. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (1): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; Dallas won in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18)

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 842 * 7. Matt Martin 823 * 8. Casey Cizikas 817 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 761 …

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech 502 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 488 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 471

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 275 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 260 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 128…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Casey Cizikas 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 315…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 257…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon and Anders Lee 193…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Noah Dobson 153 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 143 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit 139 * 38. Casey Cizikas and Greg Gilbert 138

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 532 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 453 * 16. Billy Harris and Mathew Barzal 443…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 153 * 9. Ryan Pulock 143…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 114…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 193 * 8. Ryan Pulock 191…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 140 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 192 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 165

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 95 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 73

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport opened their season with a 3-2 loss to Providence on Saturday; Pierre Engvall and Brian Pinho scored for the Baby Isles, who host Charlotte at 3pm on Sunday.

Season Series Stats

Dallas leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0); the teams will meet on February 23rd at UBS Arena in the first game after the Four Nations Cup break.

The Isles are 5-4-1 in their last ten games against Dallas.

UP NEXT

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th—ISLANDERS AT COLORADO 9:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 8:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The road trip continues on Monday in Denver as the Isles face the Avalanche. The Isles have lost three straight games to Colorado (including one in OT and one in a SO) and are 0-2-2 in their last four trips to Denver.

It will be Patrick Roy's first trip to Denver as an Islander coach. Roy defeated the Isles nine times while in goal for the Avs, including six times in Colorado.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.