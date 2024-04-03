The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blackhawks 1

Game 75

Isles 2, Chicago 1

Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom scored third period goals as the Isles rallied from a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Jason Dickinson had the only goal for the Hawks, who suffered their 30th regulation time road defeat of the season. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves to stop a personal six-game losing streak. The Isles are 14-12-4 under Patrick Roy and 33-27-15 overall as they move within two points of the Flyers (for 3rd place in the Metro) and one point of the Capitals (for the 2nd Wild Card).

The Isles could move into a playoff spot on Thursday night, when they visit Columbus.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Jason Dickinson (21) Connor Bedard (37), Philipp Kurashev (34) 07:49 CHI 1,NYI 0

2nd Period

No Goals

3rd Period

Bo Horvat (31) Mathew Barzal (53), Casey Cizikas (13) 01:33 CHI 1,NYI 1 PPG

Simon Holmstrom (14) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (21), Anders Lee (15) 09:25 CHI 1,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles are 13-10-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 8-7-4 at home and 9-12-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 63 points under Patrick Roy (12-51-63) and have 53 points in the last 25 games (11-42-53)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 66-47 in the first period (fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 101-76 in the second period (most allowed in NHL); the 54 goal difference would be the second-highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85, 41 in 1995-96)…The Isles have been outscored 96-79 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-2 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 63-37 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 20 of the 42 games; the goals allowed are the most in the NHL over that span …The Isles are 11-22-5 when they allow the first goal …Mathew Barzal is 23-53-76; he has set a career high in goals while his assist and point totals are the highest since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)....The Isles are 4-7-1 in the twelve games since their six-game winning streak… The Isles are 3-23-2 when trailing after two periods; this was their first win all season in regulation after trailing in the second intermission…Bo Horvat now has 100 goals over the last three seasons…. The Isles win a back-end of a back-to-back for the first time since March 15, 2023, in Anaheim and sweep a back-to-back for the first time since Horvat's first two games as an Islander (February 6-7, 2023)…Jarred Tinordi celebrated his 200th NHL game by fighting Matt Martin…Chicago is 2-29-0 when scoring one goal or fewer…It was only the second time this season that the Isles allowed fewer than 20 shots (14 vs. Arizona in October; 19 tonight)...It is the first time since March 17th that the Isles are within one point of a playoff spot….Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 10 of 11 draws; he has won 37 of 46 (81%) over the last four game, and is now 11th in the NHL (minimum 1,000 face-offs) with a 55.3% success rate.

First Time in a Long Time

Bo Horvat's goal ended an Islander home scoreless streak at 126:01, which included six consecutive scoreless periods.

Playoff Chase

Metro Division

3rd Philadelphia 83 points in 76 games (Friday at Buffalo, Saturday at Columbus)

4th Washington 82 points in 74 games (Thursday vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at Carolina, Sunday vs. Ottawa)

5th Isles 81 points in 75 games (Thursday at Columbus, Saturday vs. Nashville)

Wild Card

1st WC Tampa Bay 89 points in 74 games (Wednesday at Toronto, Thursday at Montreal, Saturday at Pittsburgh)

2nd WC Washington 82 points in 74 games (Thursday vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at Carolina, Sunday vs. Ottawa)

3rd Detroit 82 points in 75 games (Friday vs. Rangers, Sunday vs. Buffalo)

4th Isles 81 points in 75 games (Thursday at Columbus, Saturday vs. Nashville)

5th Pittsburgh 79 points in 75 games (Thursday at Washington, Saturday vs. Tampa Bay, Monday at Toronto)

6th Buffalo 77 points in 76 games (Friday vs. Philadelphia, Sunday at Detroit)

7th New Jersey 76 points in 75 games (Wednesday at Rangers, Saturday at Ottawa, Sunday vs. Nashville)

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee played his 753rd game, passing Mike Bossy for 10th place.

• Brock Nelson has 271 goals, one behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Bo Horvat has tied his career high in assists (34)

• Anders Lee needs one goal to reach 20 goals for the 8th time in his career.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 66 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 58 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 58 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 58 (2023-24)

Dobson is tied-21st overall for assists in a season by an Islander.

Most assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 58 in 2023-24

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 31-34-65 on the season. His 31 goals are tied for the second-highest total of his career (also 2021-22) and trail only 2022-23 (38), while his 65 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has tied his career-high of 34 assists which he set in 2018-19.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 14-12-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in ten of their fourteen wins. Ilya Sorokin is 10-8-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 4-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-19-30

2. Brock Nelson 10-15-25

3. Bo Horvat 13-10-23 (4 GWG)

4. Noah Dobson 2-19-21

5. Kyle Palmieri 13-6-19

Since the Break

The Isles are 13-10-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.2-28.8 (+1.4) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 24 overtime games, one behind Boston for the NHL lead. They are 8-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 2-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles have won 19 of the last 47 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24 (CURRENT)

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 43 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 58 power play goals (most since they allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 15-89 (16.9%) and the Penalty Kill is 21-71 (70.4%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 49 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 31 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,015

2. Matt Martin 3,840

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 33-27-15 for 81 points in 75 games

• 2022-23 38-28-9 for 85 points in 75 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 29-121-150

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,707

• Juuse Saros 1,6787

• Jordan Binnington 1,642

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,637

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,620

• Petr Mrazek 1,608

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (188 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 282 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Tiny Thompson 284

51. Semyon Varlamov 282

52. Brian Elliott 279

Home and Road

The Isles are 33-27-15 overall; they are 17-10-10 at home and 16-17-5 on the road.

Chicago is 22-48-5 overall; they are 15-18-4 at home and 7-30-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-15-9 against the East (9-7-5 vs. Metropolitan and 12-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (7-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 118 games at UBS Arena and recorded 85 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,438

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,438) and Patrick Roy (144) have combined for 1,582 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 22-5-10 when scoring first and are 11-22-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 9-2-1 when they score first and are 5-10-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 12-12-5=29

Chicago 8-6-5=19

The Isles are 13-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 19-16-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves; he is 23-19-11 on the season and 3-0-1vs. Chicago.

Petr Mrazek made 27 saves; he is 17-28-4 on the season and 9-6-2 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 on the power play (3:23); Chicago was 0-1 on the power play (2:00).

The Isles are 17-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 16-19-6 when they do not. The Isles are 11-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 22-9-5 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 30-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-22-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 19-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 10-3 in regulation. They are 8-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

This was the final back-to-back of the season. The Isles went 5-1-4 in the front end and 1-6-3 in the back end this season.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (22:36); Chicago: Seth Jones (26:56)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 20:51 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (8-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 29, Chicago 17 (63%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 10 of 11 for the Isles; No Blackhawk who took at least three draws won more than they lost.

Hit Count

Isles 10 (Cal Clutterbuck & Sebastian Aho -2)

Chicago 12 (Nick Foligno -3)

Fights

Matt Martin fought Jarred Tinordi in the first period. Season total: 12 (Martin 5, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 10 (Mike Reilly and Adam Pelech -2)

Chicago 14 (Three with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 59, Chicago 39

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 55, Chicago 35

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Anders Lee +13

Chicago: Connor Bedard +5

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Chicago 11

5-on-5: Isles 10, Chicago 11

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Hudson Fasching, Robert Bortuzzo, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 171

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 187 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (159), Kyle Palmieri (109), and Noah Dobson (105) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (90) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (89) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 17

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 38 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games (all at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The final matinee game is April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 4 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/ y1

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 833 * 7. Matt Martin 816 * 8. Bob Bourne 814 * 9. Casey Cizikas 808 * 10. Anders Lee 753 * 11. Mike Bossy 752 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Cal Clutterbuck 711…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal 494 * 35. Ed Westfall and Adam Pelech 493 * 37. Radek Martinek 479 * 38. Ryan Pulock 478 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 271 * 9. Anders Lee 259 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 128…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 310…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 252…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 191…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 148 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Steve Thomas and Ryan Pulock 140

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 523 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 450 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 438…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Casey Cizikas 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 38

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 149 * 9. Ryan Pulock 140…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 112…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Ryan Pulock 188 * 9. Noah Dobson 187…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 138 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 189 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 159

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 93 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 69

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell 4-1 to Utica on Tuesday morning, dropping their record to 23-35-6-1 on the season. Alex Jefferies scored his first professional goal in the defeat.

Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (17), assists (28) and points (45).

Bridgeport will be in Hartford on Wednesday.

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series 1 game to 1 (the Isles earned 3 points to Chicago's 2).

The Isles are 5-1-3 in their last nine games with Chicago, dating back to 2019. They have gone 3-0-1 at home in that stretch, including 2-0-1 at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, APRIL 4th –ISLANDERS AT COLUMBUS– 7:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles play their final game of the regular season outside of the Metropolitan Area as they head to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets.

It is the third and final meeting of the season; the Isles blanked the Jackets in Columbus behind Semyon Varlamov in October, and then earned a 7-3 win at UBS Arena in December.

The Isles are 8-0-1 in their last nine games with Columbus, dating back to 2022. They have earned points in their last five games in Columbus, going 3-0-2.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.