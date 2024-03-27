The Bridgeport Report: Mar. 27, 2024

Julien Gauthier kept his goal-scoring streak alive, Ruslan Iskhakov chipped in three points, and the Bridgeport Islanders were steady in their own end, orchestrating a sweep of the Utica Comets and Lehigh Valley Phantoms this past weekend.

The Islanders (22-33-6-1) finished a five-game road trip with back-to-back wins in a pair of hostile venues, heading home with added momentum as the club opens a three-game homestand this weekend.

Gauthier scored for the third straight game and Iskhakov recorded his team-leading 12th multi-point performance of the season on Saturday, lifting Bridgeport to a 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley at PPL Center. Iskhakov’s team-leading 17th goal at 13:30 of the second period proved to be the difference. It was also his team-best 44th point and fifth game winner. Between the pipes, Ken Appleby (8-9-0) made 24 saves. The Islanders improved to 2-1-0-1 in four games against the Phantoms this season.