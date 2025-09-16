Teeing Off for a Cause: Islanders Raise Over $740K at 17th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS 

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Before the New York Islanders focus on the start of training camp, they were focused on the fairway during the 17th Annual Islanders Children’s Foundation Golf Outing presented by UBS on Monday.

“I love coming here every year,” Bo Horvat said. “Obviously it’s for a great cause to raise money for charity year after year. And it’s great to see the guys again, it’s a great way to kick things off.”

Islanders players, alumni, golfers and tennis players hit the links and courts at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, all for a great cause. The event raised over $740K for the Islanders Children’s Foundation, as the day was filled with fun contests on the course which garnered bonding across the board.

“It’s a fun tradition,” Scott Mayfield said. “It’s always fun to see the guys again, get to know the new guys and raise money. It’s a good time.”

Islanders Water Balloon Golf Challenge

Mathew Barzal is coming to the annual event on a high note. He hit a pair of holes in one this summer, which gave the Isles forward a bit of a boost.

“It’s funny, once you get one, you believe it can happen every time you step up to a par three,” Barzal said. “It would be a good atmosphere to get one out here today.”

Although Barzal didn’t get his third today, he’s still the consensus best golfer on the Islanders with Cal Clutterbuck now in the broadcast booth.

“I agree, but don’t tell him I said that,” Casey Cizikas said with a laugh.

“No comment,” Mayfield added.

Monday’s event was also a chance for new members of the coaching staff to enjoy the annual event and bond with players and alumni. New Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rocky Thompson, who has been running Islanders Rookie Camp, is fitting right in.

“For me being new, they’ve been very welcoming to me. It’s a good group, the support has been outstanding,” Thompson said. “You can tell how close-knit the guys are, not only the team and alumni but the staff as well.”

The event wrapped up with a cocktail hour, a dinner and a live auction, all raising money for a great cause. The golf outing marks the unofficial start of the season, so Monday was a last chance to swing the sticks, before trading them in for hockey sticks come Thursday.

PHOTOS: 2025 Islanders Golf Outing

Snapshots from the 2025 New York Islanders ICF Golf Outing at Glen Oaks Club in Westbury. Photos by Dennis DaSilva and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

