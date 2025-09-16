Teeing Off for a Cause: Islanders Raise Over $740K at 17th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS 

Before the New York Islanders focus on the start of training camp, they were focused on the fairway during the 17th Annual Islanders Children’s Foundation Golf Outing presented by UBS on Monday.
“I love coming here every year,” Bo Horvat said. “Obviously it’s for a great cause to raise money for charity year after year. And it’s great to see the guys again, it’s a great way to kick things off.”
Islanders players, alumni, golfers and tennis players hit the links and courts at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, all for a great cause. The event raised over $740K for the Islanders Children’s Foundation, as the day was filled with fun contests on the course which garnered bonding across the board.
“It’s a fun tradition,” Scott Mayfield said. “It’s always fun to see the guys again, get to know the new guys and raise money. It’s a good time.”