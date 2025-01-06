Takeaways: Isles Defeat Bruins 5-4 in OT

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders allowed the opening goal for the 13th time in the last 15 games when the puck bounced off Koepke’s shoulder and into the net. Roy challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld, putting the Isles on the penalty kill.

The Islanders were opportunistic early into the penalty, scoring shorthanded 21 seconds into the two-minute delay of game minor. Horvat and JG Pageau connected down low with Horvat burying his first shorthanded goal of the season to tie things up at 3:22 into the first period.

“The first goal couldn’t hurt us, they got a power play after it because we challenged it but it was a really great kill,” Roy said. “We scored and it gave us some momentum.”

The Islanders kept their foot on the gas and produced a goal at even strength 2:10 after their first goal as Pulock’s shot from the point beat Korpisalo to take a 2-1 advantage.

Entering the middle frame with the lead, Lee buried his team-leading 17th goal of the season after Alexander Romanov got the puck up ice from the defensive zone for Lee in the neutral zone, as he rushed into the zone with a burst of speed and ripped a shot from the left circle to give the Islanders a 3-1 advantage.

The Bruins got one back as Brazeau found an opening down the middle and snapped a shot cleanly past Sorokin to get Boston within one.

The Islanders capitalized on a turnover in the Bruins zone, as Pulock found Lee with time and space in front of the crease, as the captain shelfed a pretty backhand to regain a 4-2 lead. The Bruins bit back and eventually tied it in the third period, with Pastrnak burying his 16th and 17th goals of the season. His first goal came 53 seconds after Lee’s tally as Pastrnak beat Sorokin with a slapshot in the left dot, while his second goal of the night was a deflection with 7:16 left in regulation.

In the first Islanders’ overtime contest since Dec. 3 in Montreal, the Islanders won their second overtime game of the season when Horvat sprung into a breakaway and snapped a shot past Korpisalo to earn the two points for the Islanders.