Takeaways: Isles Defeat Bruins 5-4 in OT

The New York Islanders earned two big points with a 5-4 OT victory against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, ending a three-game losing streak.
Bo Horvat scored the overtime goal 3:10 into the extra session, bookending the scoring for the Islanders after his first period shorthanded goal, while the Islanders also saw offense from Ryan Pulock (1G, 2A) and Anders Lee (2G). David Pastrnak (2G), Cole Koepke and Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins.
Ilya Sorokin turned aside 26 of 30 shots in his 15th start in the last 16 games, while Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in the loss. For the Islanders, the belief in the room and from Head Coach Patrick Roy was that they’ve been improving structurally over the course of the past few games, but getting rewarded is a great feeling.
“We played good hockey for a few games in a row here, and tonight we got rewarded for the effort,” Lee said. “It was Sorokin on out, it was a full team effort. Just a great game, a huge two points for us.”
With the victory, the Islanders snapped a seven-game winless streak (0-5-2) at TD Garden. Knotted at one apiece in the season series this year, the Islanders and Bruins will meet again on Feb. 27 in Boston to conclude the season series.