Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

The New York Islanders put up a fight, but fell to the New Jersey Devils 6-2 at Prudential Center on Tuesday night in preseason action.

Cal Ritchie (1G, 1A) had a two-point performance in his Isles preseason debut, scoring his first goal in the third period and notching the primary assist on Emil Heineman’s opening tally for New York. It wasn’t enough to combat Devils goals from Dougie Hamilton (PPG), Nico Hischier (PPG), Connor Brown, Dawson Mercer, Ethan Edwards and Evgenii Dadonov.

With his squad pitted against a mostly veteran Devils lineup, Head Coach Patrick Roy said his team could have had better puck management to prevent the Devils from capitalizing off turnovers, but he appreciated their grit through 60 minutes.

“We knew it when the game started, they were the better team for sure,” Roy said. “We were outshot, but I felt like we never gave up, I was pleased to see that.”

Roy also noted that Marcus Hogberg looked solid under siege from the Devils, as the Swedish netminder kept the Islanders in the game with 22 saves on 25 shots through 30:32 TOI before he was replaced by Tristan Lennox, who allowed three goals on 13 shots.