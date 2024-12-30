Takeaways: Islanders Can’t Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Penguins

LATE COMEBACK BID FALLS SHORT:

Fresh off a 6-3 win on Saturday night, the Islanders momentum did not carry into Sunday’s rematch, with Beauvillier burying a backdoor feed from Bunting at the 3:54 mark to open the scoring. Neither team generated much with six shots apiece in the opening frame, but the second period opened up for both teams, with Pittsburgh outshooting the Islanders 20-15 in the middle frame.

The Penguins controlled the first half of the period, outshooting the Isles 13-2 before the first TV timeout, with Bunting netting a power-play goal at 1:36, finding a soft spot in the slot to bury a feed from Sidney Crosby. That started the onslaught of shots, with Head Coach Patrick Roy saying he thought his squad was not mentally strong enough after the goal.

“I thought that we were affected by it,” Roy said of the 2-0 goal. “I didn't think we'd competed like we were capable of yesterday.”

The Isles closed the shot gap late in the second period and had some of their best looks of the game on a late power play. Nedeljkovic was the difference, stopping one-timers from Simon Holmstrom and Mathew Barzal, and gloving an Anthony Duclair shot from the slot.

Pittsburgh extended their lead to 3-0 with their second power-play goal at 6:57 of the third period, as Tomasino’s shot deflected off Alexander Romanov in the final seconds of a Kyle MacLean cross-checking minor.

The Islanders made it interesting with a pair of six-on-five goals late in the third. Lee broke Nedeljkovic’s shutout bid with seven minutes to play in the third period, deflecting a Romanov point shot for his team-leading 16th of the season and third goal in two games. Horvat made it a one-goal game, as his initial shot was stopped by Nedeljkovic, but deflected off Ryan Graves – who was tangled up with Lee – with 3:50 to play. That was as close as the Islanders came.

“It took us too long to get going,” JG Pageau said. “Too many turnovers from the start that fed them and that's how they were able to get some zone time and get some momentum. Once we start going in the third you could tell that it was changing side, and unfortunately, we waited too long to get going.”