Past Heroes Relive Their Stanley Cup Thrills

I had spent a lot of time -- off camera -- with Gillies. One summer my employer during the dynasty years, SportsChannel, asked me to do a summer feature on Clark at his Dix Hills home.

What a treat that was because my old pal from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewn was in a rare story-telling mood. Better still when we concluded the interview at the edge of the Gillies' swimming pool, he did not toss me into the water.

"I liked your suit too much to do that," Jethroe chuckled. "But I must admit that I gave it serious thought."

After reading Clark's "Holy Grail" comment regarding the Stanley Cup's "meaning," I wondered who'd come up next in Bernstein's book. If you guessed that it was Butch Goring, you would be right.

"As a kid growing up in Canada, this (winning the Cup) was it," Goring said. "This was what we all dreamed about as young boys. It was the light at the end of the tunnel because all of that hard work finally paid off. To win it was a wonderful feeling of accomplishment."

Of all the Islanders, Goring was the one who delivered the best hockey insights to me. (And still does, I might add).

That was because we lived not far from each other on Manhattan's Upper West Side and we'd often drive to the Coliseum together for our afternoon production meetings.

For The Maven it always was a precious learning experience because -- by that time -- Goring was into broadcasting after being a player, a coach and general manager. My hockey learning curve soared to new heights on those excursions to Uniondale.

But there were other favorites including underrated Dave Langevin.

I vividly recall that day in 1979 when Bill Torrey reclaimed a defenseman named Langevin off Edmonton in the Draft. Quite frankly, I knew zilch about the guy called "Bammer" but he would play a huge part in solidifying the Dynasty.

Here's what winning the Cups meant to him. Take it away, Dave:

"It made everything I previously had gone through worth it. All the injuries, the training, the time away from home and all the other sacrifices through the years. As for the first Cup win; it was physically and mentally exhausting. I was drained because every team we had to beat was big and physical. I lost ten pounds just due to fatigue.

"When Bobby Ny scored the Cup-winner against Philly, I don't know what I was more happy about, winning The Cup or just knowing that I wasn't going to have to play anymore. I was totally spent."