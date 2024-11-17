Maven's Memories -- The Unexpected Islanders Video Benefactor

Glenn "Chico" Resch, the Islanders 1980 Cup-winner and fan favorite, could not believe his ears.

The Maven told him that there was a chap down South in Boca Raton, Florida who was giving away extraordinarily valuable videos of the 1970's Islanders.

"Do you mean, 'giving away' as in free?" Resch asked me, "or is this another of your jokes?"

I really couldn't blame Chico for his skepticism because when I first heard of Len Gould, I reasonably presumed that he was slightly out of his mind.

After all, what sane person would go out of his way -- and I do mean OUT OF HIS WAY -- to give away what memorabilia experts say is millions of dollars’ worth of valuable footage of the most unexpected interviews, features, and rare game tape.

"I do it because it gives me a certain degree of satisfaction knowing that I'm helping these players find historic material that’s meaningful to them and their families. It makes memories come to life," Gould, 55, explained. "I've been doing this for the past 26 years and have no intention of stopping. It's too much fun."

Exhibit A would be legendary Islander Bob Nystrom. Connected with Ny, Gould discovered that Bob lacked some essential items which Len could provide. (Gould, by the way, is super polite and only rarely mentions our heroes by their first names.)

"I met Mister Nystrom a few times at a Starbucks and was surprised he didn't even have a copy of his Cup-winning OT goal," Gould recalled. "I fixed that and since made sure that he now has hundreds of hours of games and assorted clips.

"When that was complete, I also helped him digitize a bunch of photos from all sorts of old media formats.”