Maven's Memories: The Most Underrated Great Isles Trade

When critics analyze Bill Torrey's moves that led to the Islanders four-Cup dynasty the acquisition of Butch Goring tops the list right up there with the Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin draft picks.

"It's obvious what those guys did for us," Torrey once reflected, "but there was one fella who generally has been overlooked -- Bob Bourne. He was in the shadows a lot but he meant a ton to our successes."

I recently asked the Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President Jim Devellano when he and Torrey originally discovered Bourne. Jimmy D was the Isles top scout.

Devellano: "Bob had been drafted by Kansas City in the third round. At the time, Kansas City was in bad shape financially almost from Day One. They had signed their first-round pick, Wilf Paiement to a record-setting contract at that time and that's why they couldn't sign Bourne.

"I told Bill Torrey that this kid was a real NHL prospect and we should make a deal for him. Also -- and very important -- Sid Abel, the Kansas City manager, was a friend of mine so that made it easier for us to negotiate. So we sent Bart Crashley, a veteran, to the Scouts for Bourne, and added one more guy."

Perhaps the deal meant little at the time because of the teams involved. The year was 1974 and neither the Kansas City Scouts nor the Islanders were among the National Hockey League's playoff threats; although that would change in a hurry for the Isles side.

"For us," added Jimmy D, "it was a major steal. Bourne was a big guy and what made him valuable was that he could help the team on any of our three lines."

None of the Met Area media made much about Bob Bourne. I know that The Maven didn't think twice about him nor did the writers for the Post, News, Times nor Newsday. But one wise hockey man asked to be heard -- Torrey.

"Wait until you see this kid Bourne skate," Torrey told Newsday's Tim Moriarty. "He's as fast -- maybe even faster -- than that 'Roadrunner' in Montreal, Yvan Cournoyer."